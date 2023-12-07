Matt Riddle and Dolph Ziggler are set to appear at MCW Fan Jam 2 following their releases from WWE.

The promotion will hold the event in collaboration with Adrenaline Championship on February 4, 2024. Riddle will have a match at MCW Anniversary 2024. The promotion issued the following:

#MCWProWrestling and @ACW_Pro Present #MCWFanJam and #MCWAnniversary 2024 – A Spectacular Double Event with a Single Ticket

#MCW Pro Wrestling, in collaboration with Adrenaline Championship Wrestling, is thrilled to announce a unique double feature for wrestling fans: “MCW Fan Jam 2” Pro Wrestling Convention followed by “MCW Anniversary 2024.” Live Event. This back-to-back extravaganza is set to take place on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at The RJ Meyer Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm Road, Joppa, #Maryland 21085, offering an entire day of non-stop wrestling action with just one ticket.

“MCW Fan Jam 2” kicks off the day from 12 PM to 4 PM, featuring an impressive lineup of wrestling superstars including former #WWE stars @SuperKingOfBros Matt Riddle and @HeelZiggler Nick Nemeth, known as “FKA Dolph Ziggler.” The event also boasts appearances by @RealEllsworth, @NWA Wrestling Stars @RealNMarkova & @TheBryanIdol, and former #ECW Star @BlueMeanieBWO, among others. This fan-centric event offers meet-and-greet sessions, autograph opportunities, and more, making it an unforgettable experience for wrestling enthusiasts of all ages.

As the evening rolls in, the excitement continues with “MCW Anniversary 2024.” Starting at 5:30 PM, this live event will showcase thrilling matches and breathtaking performances including a match featuring Matt Riddle, celebrating another milestone year for MCW Pro Wrestling. This event provides fans with the perfect follow-up to “MCW Fan Jam 2,” allowing them to witness the action and drama of professional wrestling up close.

In an unprecedented offer, a single ticket grants access to both “MCW Fan Jam 2” and “MCW Anniversary 2024,” making this a can’t-miss deal for any pro wrestling fan. Tickets for this dual-event spectacle go on sale Monday, December 11, 2023, at 9 AM at http://MCWProWrestling.com.

This special offer represents not just a day of entertainment but a celebration of the wrestling community, bringing fans and stars together in a unique and memorable way. Whether you’re a long-time wrestling aficionado or new to the world of professional wrestling, this double event promises to deliver excitement, passion, and unforgettable moments.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit http://MCWProWrestling.com. Get ready for a day filled with action, drama, and the unmistakable thrill of professional wrestling!