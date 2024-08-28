Matt Riddle says he and Roman Reigns are good these days after a rough patch between the two in the past was brought back up by a former WWE broadcast team member in recent weeks.

During a new New York Post interview this week, “The Original Bro” was asked about his current relationship with “The Original Tribal Chief” after their past issues resurfaced when Matt Camp spoke about them at length on his program, “The Wrestling Matt.”

For those who missed it, Camp spoke about Riddle being kept off of the set of WWE’s The Bump during an episode in August of 2021 due to Reigns coming on and the two having heat at the time.

“[Roman] came on a year and a half later in August of 2021 because he had a partnership with Shady Rays, a sunglasses company, and he did the interview from a house that had an outdoor shower somewhere. He was in full Roman mode. It had been a year. The funny part, a little side part of that show, is that Riddle was the in-studio guest and we 100% did not put Riddle on the set until Roman was gone and off the video screen. Just not going to mess with that. Then Riddle went and said something dumb about Roman right after that in another interview. Right after that. I think that’s where he told the story about writing a letter to Roman, apologizing, and Randy told him to do it. We made a point to keep Riddle…we would have those interactions where someone would be in studio and then they’d interact with the guest, whether they were in storyline or not, we’d have some fun stuff with that. We 100% kept Riddle off the set until the Roman interview was done, which was the right call.”

In the New York Post interview this week, Riddle elaborated on his past issues with Reigns and insisted the two are “good” these days.

“I think when he saw how professional I am in the ring and I also explained why things were said and I wasn’t just trying to call you out,” Riddle said. “I know my place in WWE, but when someone tells me to cut a promo on you, I’m gonna cut a promo on you. I think he understood that. Still wasn’t happy about it, but understood. Me and Roman, we’re good.”

