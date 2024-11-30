“BRO!”

The replacement for Trey Miguel at the TNA Wrestling special event on Friday night was a suitable one, to say the least.

As rumored, former WWE Superstar “The Original BRO” Matt Riddle came out as the surprise replacement for Trey Miguel to join Zachary Wentz and KUSHIDA in six-man tag-team action against The Hardys duo of Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy, and their tag-team partner from ABC, Ace Austin.

Riddle was already in the area, and was backstage at WrestleCade 2024, and agreed to fill in on short notice on behalf of Miguel in the featured bout on the special event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.