Matt Riddle has responded to accusations of no-showing and ripping off an alleged wrestling charity event to benefit homeless veterans and survivors of domestic abuse.

The former WWE Superstar surfaced via social media on Wednesday with a statement and a video addressing the claims, denying that he simply no-showed, and even claiming that the event was not a charity show.

“The Original BRO” captioned the post, “Wish you nothing but the best GWK but have to [stop] lying bro.”

The complete statement reads as follows: