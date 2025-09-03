Matt Riddle has responded to accusations of no-showing and ripping off an alleged wrestling charity event to benefit homeless veterans and survivors of domestic abuse.
The former WWE Superstar surfaced via social media on Wednesday with a statement and a video addressing the claims, denying that he simply no-showed, and even claiming that the event was not a charity show.
“The Original BRO” captioned the post, “Wish you nothing but the best GWK but have to [stop] lying bro.”
The complete statement reads as follows:
“I’m gonna make this quick. GWK, the reason I didn’t go is because you booked me a flight for Thursday for a show that was happening Sunday, and you said you were booking me meet-and-greets, other matches, and appearances. You did none of that. I had nothing scheduled, and I was going to sit in a hotel room for two days in London. I told you multiple times I can’t do that or wouldn’t do that., and I got work for Friday and Saturday, and Thursday. I worked Thursday, Friday, Saturday. I told you I would fly to London on Saturday evening. You said, ‘You pay for it.’ I go, ‘No, you pay for it. Take it out of my pay, whatever.’ You guys refused, so I flew to Miami and wrestled there. I never said I wouldn’t pay you guys back, that’s a lie. Also, this show wasn’t a charity event. That’s a lie; that was a last-second change. You also booked me the worst flight in history, bro. Middle seat, no meal, no checked bag. GWK, this is probably your last run.
You know, I can explain everything in great detail. I’m not lying, but I really don’t give a f**k anymore. Most of you motherf**kers are dumb f**king c*nts. Just like when you believe that MeToo bullsh*t, all the other f**king garbage. You guys are all f**king dumb, and it’s f**king insane. It’s f**king insane. F**king believe these f**king creeps. [Groans] Whatever, dog. At the end of the day, I’m gonna keep getting booked, I’m probably gonna start fighting again. I’m probably gonna do a lot of other sh*t. F**king crushing it on OnlyFans because I’ve got a big f**king you know what, and I’m nice as f**k, dude. Everybody, if you don’t like me, unfollow, go f**k yourselves. I don’t give a f**k because at the end of the day, the cream f**king rises to the top, and I’m really, really tired of trying to be nice to everybody because I hate to break it to you, most of you guys are f**king morons. Peace.”