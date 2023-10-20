Matt Riddle is in high demand not only from the wrestling world but also from boxing and MMA promotions.

WWE recently released him along with several other talents, including his former tag team partner Drew McIntyre. WWE had plans to create McRiddle merchandise, but Riddle’s release put a stop to that. Riddle was also involved in a controversial incident at JFK Airport, which was caught on camera.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Riddle’s representatives are currently in talks with multiple companies, but he cannot sign with anyone until his non-compete ends in December.