During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Matt Riddle talked about a wide range of topics including his life in and out of the ring.

Earlier this year, Riddle’s ex-wife announced that they had gotten a divorce. Riddle admitted that it’d been a rough year for him.

“Well, I’ll say this. My personal life is in shambles. I’m not gonna cry on this show, but my personal life is pretty brutal. It’s been a rough year for me, a rough couple years dude. But yeah, professionally, though, my life is amazing. It’s great. I think right now, I think for tag team wrestling when Randy [Orton] was here, I was at my apex of tag team wrestling. I think right now when it comes to my singles career, I’m still in its infancy. I feel like especially this year, you know, take Money in the Bank for example. I was so close to getting that briefcase and then I got knocked up after already RKOing Seth off the top and doing all this crazy stuff. I wrestled Roman [Reigns], hit him with an RKO, almost had him and almost had him again, but didn’t. So I just feel like right now in my singles career, I’m like the little engine that can’t [he laughs]. I’m chugging along, but once I get to the top of the hill, I seem to run out of steam. You know, but right now, I think this match with Seth [Rollins] tomorrow will take me to that next level. I think it’s a steady process uphill, but my engine can keep going. I got the fuel. I got the coal bro. I’m gonna keep throwing it in the fire and I’m gonna make it up over this hill, and I think I’m gonna see my next singles championship sooner than later. Definitely sooner than Seth, bro.”