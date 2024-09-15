It doesn’t look like “The Original BRO” is going to be “#AllElite” anytime soon, after all.

Despite Matt Riddle making a tease for a potential AEW signing and mentioning having talks with AEW President Tony Khan, a recent report from Fightful Select suggests otherwise.

According to the report, Khan has had no interest in bringing Riddle into AEW, especially over the last couple of years in particular.

Additionally, it was noted that AEW talent almost never works with Riddle on the independent scene, and when they have, it has generally been in Mexico.

We will keep you posted.