During his interview with The National, Matt Riddle spoke on fans returning to the WWE events. Here’s what he had to say:

Honestly, I think having the crowd back is going to help out a lot. A lot of times when you don’t have that crowd there, you do what you do, but you don’t feel it, you don’t know if it’s going to get the reaction you want it to get because the crowd isn’t there to personally react to it. I can’t wait to hear that crowd pop. I think even the fans watching at home can’t wait to hear those fans screaming and making some noise. You do not want to miss it.

Credit: The National.