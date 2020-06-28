Matt Riddle On If He Considers NXT On Par With Smackdown

During an interview with ESPN MMA, Matt Riddle spoke on believing that NXT is still a step behind from the flagship shows such as Raw and Smackdown. Here’s what he had to say:

For me, it’s a progression. The indies are the minor leagues, NXT is still professional but not on the level of Smackdown in terms of production and worldwide value and now Smackdown, once you’re at that level it’s a different picture.

You can listen to the interview below:

Credit: ESPN MMA. H/T WrestlingInc.