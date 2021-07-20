During his interview with The National, Matt Riddle spoke on the need to be entertaining. Here’s what he had to say:

In a fight you just focus on the sport. You don’t let any of this get to you and this is all you worry about. And then before and after, you can acknowledge the fans and the crowd but focus. Well [in wrestling], I had to focus on that but I also had to focus on all the people ringside … So my hardest thing was trying to connect with the crowd while performing.

You can check it out HERE.

Credit: The National.