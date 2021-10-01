Matt Riddle made an appearance on WWE’s After The Bell podcast hosted by Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Riddle spoke about learning from his tag team partner, Randy Orton.

“Randy, over the time we’ve been working together, he’s taught me so much. The way he moves in the ring, I think for me being from the indies, you have a faster workrate. You’re trying to get everything in. You’re only given a certain amount of time. You’re trying to do everything you can do, instead of making the most of what you’re doing. Working with Randy, I feel like instead of killing myself, which I still do, but I think I’m getting the most out of doing what I do now. That’s the biggest thing I’ve learned from Randy.”

