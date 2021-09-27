Matt Riddle is the guest this week on “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” where he spoke about a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked whether he has made amends with Goldberg after years of trash talk.

“This is what I’m going to say. I know I’ve said some things. That’s what I do. I talk a lot of trash, but at the end of the day, when you get to know me, and even in passing or even working with other people, they’re probably going to bring me up and talk about me. I’m not that bad. They understand what I’m doing eventually. They get it. At least Goldberg I believe gets it. I think he also respects me, and if I’m being honest, I respect Goldberg. I respected him the whole time. I’m just not a huge fan of his style, professional wrestling in the ring.

I like his promos. I like his movies. I like his move set. I’m just not a fan of some of his technical wrestling, but I respect his aura, and respect what he brings to the game every time. I do. The crowd is up. Everybody in the locker room is glued to the TV monitor. You can’t train somebody for that. That’s somebody. He is Goldberg. I think Bill respects me for my work, my passion, and my drawing ability. I think eventually I’ll get everybody else, those who shall not be named, I will also get them on the bandwagon. My whole life, I feel like people, being as I’ve always been this way, people either love me from the start or they despise me, but usually people come around. Only time will tell, but I think we’re going to get those matches. I think I’m going to get everything to be honest. The way things are going, the response I’m getting at every live event, we’re doing things, so I’m very happy to be in the position I’m in right now.”