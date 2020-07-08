Matt Riddle Releases Video Denying Sexual Assault Allegations, Admits To Having An Affair

WWE superstar Matt Riddle issued the following video statement earlier today to address the sexual assault allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement. The former NXT tag champion opens by denying the accusations, calling it a completed fabricated story.

That includes Samantha Tavel, Candy Cartwright. I never sexually assaulted you. The story about that van trip, and the driver being asleep, and me forcing you to do stuff, and hop on, whatever, is a complete lie. It’s a fabricated story because you’re still mad.

Riddle later admits to having an affair, stating that he’s never denied that aspect but feels embarrassed and ashamed for cheating on his wife.

Yes, you’re right. We had an affair. You have plenty of evidence of that. And you know what? I never denied it. Because it happened. Do I want to talk about it? Do I want really want to share about it? No. It’s embarrassing. Because I feel like a real piece of crap cheating on my wife and doing that. And now having to talk about it publicly. But, I have too. We had a relationship. We had a fling. I started to get sad and depressed because I was lying to my wife so much to hide what I was doing. I was lying to all my friends because I didn’t want anybody to know. Because it’s not something cool. I didn’t want to brag about it. I tried to end it. I told my wife about you and us. I tried to end it. I blocked you. I blocked your social media. You then started using messaging apps and you kept coming. I blocked those. I got a new number. You got my new number and kept messaging me.

He then claims that his accuser continuously harassed him and his family, and used the #SpeakingOut movement to her advantage to attempt ruining his career.

At this point you have to realize, if you don’t think you’re stalking me, or harassing me, you’re crazy. And if you’re at home and you don’t think that’s harassment, you’re crazy. At the end of the day, I’m not perfect. We did have an affair. And I’m not happy about that. But, I never sexually abused anybody. I never sexually assaulted anybody. And when I wanted to get out of this relationship, out of this situation, she said no and she kept pursuing me and harassing me and stalking me. And then, when she didn’t get her way, she used the #SpeakingOut movement to try and ruin my career.

Watch the full video below. (H/T and transcribed by Pro Wrestling Sheet)