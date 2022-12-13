Matt Riddle was reportedly written out of the WWE storylines due to a failed WWE Wellness Policy test.

As we’ve noted, WWE temporarily wrote Riddle out of creative plans with the stretcher and ambulance angle on last week’s RAW, which came after a beating by Solo Sikoa. WWE later announced that Riddle suffered trachea damage, and will be out of action for six weeks.

In an update, a new report from Bodyslam notes that Riddle failed a drug test in the lead-up to WWE SummerSlam back in the summer. He was originally planned to face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, but it was pushed back to Clash at The Castle, and at the time it was reported that this was due to a new creative direction.

However, this new report notes that the match was pushed back because Riddle failed a drug test in the lead-up to SummerSlam, which was the last drug test under the regime led by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

With Vince no longer in charge, a “new creative direction” was booked for Riddle, and his SummerSlam bout with Rollins was postponed until Clash at The Castle. Riddle was told then that another failed drug test would result in a “rehab or fired” situation similar to what happened with Jeff Hardy a while back.

Regarding Riddle’s current hiatus, the report notes that he failed a second Wellness Policy drug test, and was sent to rehab.

The belief within WWE is that Riddle has already entered treatment, or will be going soon as most programs run for 30 days and he would need to be finished in time for his six week return.

There’s no word on what substance Riddle tested positive for, but WWE does not test for marijuana these days.

