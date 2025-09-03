Matt Riddle missed a scheduled charity wrestling appearance in the UK this past weekend and has yet to return the deposit he was paid.

Cultaholic was first to report the news.

Riddle was advertised to face Simon Miller at Global Wrestling Kingdom: A New Kingdom Rises in Barnsley, England on Sunday, August 31, 2025. The event, which was promoted as a fundraiser for survivors of domestic abuse and homeless veterans, featured Riddle in promotional material, but the former WWE star never traveled to the UK.

According to the aforementioned source, Riddle raised concerns over his travel and hotel accommodations in the weeks leading up to the event, at one point telling the promotion he had taken another booking but hoped to work both shows. It was also noted that he stopped responding to follow-up emails from the company.

“Sources close to the situation have revealed to Cultaholic that Riddle was booked for the Global Wrestling Kingdom event through his manager several months ago, but Riddle recently expressed concerns about his flight, claiming it was cheap, and his unhappiness about being in a hotel room in Barnsley for two days,” wrote Cultaholic’s Aidan Gibbons.

Instead of appearing in Barnsley, Riddle wrestled in Florida on Sunday for Boca Raton Championship Wrestling, where he and Stallion Rogers retained the BRWC Tag Team Titles over Lakay and Lincoln. Riddle was not previously advertised for that show, which also featured Moose, Steve Maclin, Ash By Elegance, Ricky Morton, and James Ellsworth.

This is not the first time Riddle has missed a booking. Earlier this year, it was reported that he canceled an appearance for Memphis Championship Wrestling on the day of the event after attending Nick Hogan’s wedding the night before. Riddle was also said to be backstage at Real American Freestyle’s Cleveland event on Saturday and expressed interest in working with the group.