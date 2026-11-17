Matt Riddle is preparing to step back into the world of combat sports for the first time in more than a decade.

Misfits Boxing has announced that the former WWE Superstar will square off against another former WWE talent, Edris Enofe, now known as ENA, in a boxing match scheduled for December 18.

The bout will mark Riddle’s first combat sports fight since 2014, when he made the transition from mixed martial arts to professional wrestling.

Before establishing himself in the squared circle, Riddle compiled an 8-3 professional MMA record, including a 7-3 run competing for the UFC.

Despite his upcoming boxing debut, Riddle remains active in professional wrestling, regularly appearing on the independent scene and for Major League Wrestling (MLW).

His opponent, meanwhile, already has experience competing under the Misfits Boxing banner. ENA picked up a TKO victory over Big Bobby The Boss at a Misfits Boxing event this past September.

Enofe announced his departure from WWE in September 2025, ending his run with the company while he was appearing on the WWE EVOLVE brand.

The December 18 Misfits Boxing event will be headlined by former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski.