The Matt Riddle charity no-show controversy appears to be moving toward a resolution.

As noted, Riddle was scheduled to wrestle Simon Miller at Global Wrestling Kingdom’s “A New Kingdom Rises” event in Barnsley, England this past Sunday.

Instead, Riddle did not make the trip and was replaced by Grado.

The show, which was billed as a benefit for homeless veterans and families impacted by bereavement through suicide, led to backlash after reports surfaced that Riddle no-showed and had not returned his deposit.

Global Wrestling Kingdom has since confirmed that Riddle has repaid the deposit and pledged to cover additional expenses.

“Mr. Riddle has now paid back his deposit and has given us his word that he will reimburse his expenses too,” the promotion said in a statement.

The initial reports claimed Riddle raised concerns about the quality of his flight and being left in a U.K. hotel for two days with little scheduled.

On Wednesday, Matt Riddle released a tirade-filled video response, arguing that the show was not originally presented to him as a charity event, and that other appearances were supposed to be arranged but never materialized. He also stressed that he never told the promotion he would refuse to pay them back.

Global Wrestling Kingdom, however, countered that the event was publicly announced as a charity show in July.