Matt Riddle has returned to action for WWE.

We noted before how there had been talk of Riddle returning soon, and that he was brought to Los Angeles for tonight’s post-WrestleMania 39 edition of RAW from the Crypto.com Arena. In an update, RAW featured a segment where The Miz came out to rant about his WrestleMania experience. Miz then declared that he’s tired of surprises, and there will be no more surprises. Riddle then made his surprise return on his scooter.

The following comes from our detailed RAW recap:

We go back to the ring and The Miz is already out with a mic. Miz asks if everyone enjoyed WrestleMania 39. He knows they did because WrestleMania was full of The Miz. He goes on and says he thought he might roast some people or do this and that as host, but he did not think he would have three matches. Miz goes on about how Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg put him into situations with Pat McAfee, George Kittle, Shane McMahon, and Snoop himself. Miz calls Shane “jumping Shane McMahon” for a pop and says he beat Shane so bad he couldn’t finish the match, referring to the torn quad. Miz says Snoop did the worst People’s Elbow in the history of Peoples Elbow. Miz says he is done with surprises and there will be no more. The music interrupts and out comes Matt Riddle on his scooter. Fans chant “Bro!” as Riddle hits the ring to make his return. Riddle asks if everyone missed him. Miz suddenly drops Riddle from behind, then stomps away to boos. Riddle fires back with strikes after Miz removes his jacket to keep fighting. Riddle unloads and nails a high knee, then drops Miz with the Bro Derek Tombstone for a big pop from the crowd. Riddle’s music starts back up as he poses in the corners.

WWE then announced that Riddle will face Miz in singles action next Monday. You can see related photos and video below.

Riddle has been away from WWE since the December 5 RAW, where he was temporarily written out of the storylines with an attack from Solo Sikoa. It was reported that Riddle was suspended for failing a second WWE Wellness Policy drug test, and it was later reported that he entered rehab. You can click here for Riddle’s late-December statement following his WWE hiatus and abuse allegations by another woman. You can click here for his early February updates.

Below are several shots of Riddle’s return on tonight’s RAW:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.