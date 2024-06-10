Matt Riddle says he has interest from TNA Wrestling.

The former U.S. Champion has been competing for NJPW and MLW ever since he departed WWE last year, but he now may be setting his sights on a third promotion. Riddle tells River City Con that he’s had talks with TNA about doing something with them in the future. He adds that “you never know” if he’ll end up in AEW.

WWE return, you never know. AEW, you never know. Right now, I work a lot with New Japan and MLW. I’ve been in talks with TNA. I’ve been in talks with everybody, to be honest. Right now, I’m focusing on myself. I just had a child. I have a six-month year old son, plus three other kids. My twin girls are 14 and my other son is 11. I have quite the roster. I’m just focusing on that because the last decade or longer, I’ve been wrestling and training. I’ve been on the indies, and that’s basically what I’m doing now, but I get paid a little more, I get to do [appearances], and I get a little more time with my family.

This isn’t the first time Riddle says he’s been in chats with TNA. Do you want to see the Bro end up there? Sound off in the comments below.

