It garners a big reaction one way or the other, regardless of who you’re talking to.

Matt Riddle found this out first-hand when recently receiving a message from his former ‘RK-BRO’ partner, WWE legend Randy Orton.

“The Original Bro” spoke about this subject during a recent TMZ Sports interview.

“You know, Randy hit me up just the other day,” Riddle began. “I posted something pushing my OnlyFans account. I make a lot of money with that. He wrote to me, ‘You crazy son of a b*tch!’ I go, ‘Randy, I’m not gonna lie, the money is real!’ He goes, ‘It’s probably better on the body, too!'”

Riddle continued, “But yeah, me and Randy, we talk to each other. I try not to bother him that much because I know how busy he is with his family and everything. We’ve been through a lot together. I think Randy is a lot like me, if I’m not gonna see you today or tomorrow, I’ll stay in touch, but I’m probably not gonna call you everyday and be like, ‘What’s new?’ To be fair, I also have a plethora of children. I got five kids of my own.”

