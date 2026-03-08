Former WWE star Matt Riddle recently shared a surprising take on who he believes could improve the company’s current direction. According to Riddle, the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, would make a strong owner for WWE if he ever decided to purchase the promotion.

Speaking during an appearance on the Rewind Recap Relive podcast, Riddle discussed the current structure of WWE under TKO Group Holdings. In his view, the company may be placing too much emphasis on business considerations rather than wrestling itself.

“With TKO, I don’t know, I just think they’re too business focused,” Riddle said.

Riddle went on to reference a rumor he had heard suggesting Musk might someday attempt to buy the company, and he made it clear he would welcome that scenario.

“But then again, I heard a rumor that Elon Musk might buy WWE. Eh, I like the Musk,” Riddle continued. “People give him a hard time. I feel like he’s just highly intelligent. I think he would be a great owner for WWE.”

Riddle predicted that Musk’s leadership style could improve how the company operates behind the scenes.

“I guarantee it would run smoother, and he wouldn’t be hiring a bunch of people that can’t work.”

The former WWE United States Champion also suggested that some recent hiring decisions have prioritized appearance over in ring ability.

Riddle pointed to issues he believes are happening at the WWE Performance Center, claiming there has been internal drama among trainees.

“There’s been fights and everything else and a lot of drama at that PC,” he said.

Because of that, Riddle believes the company may need to return to the formula that helped make WWE NXT successful during its earlier “Black and Gold” era. He suggested that developing more well rounded performers like Adam Cole could help elevate the brand.

Riddle has previously discussed the possibility of returning to WWE in the future, but his comments suggest he would prefer to see changes in leadership before seriously considering that move.

Do you think someone like Elon Musk could actually improve WWE if he owned the company, or would a tech billionaire running a wrestling promotion create even more chaos?