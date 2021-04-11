WWE United States champion Matt Riddle was a guest on today’s special edition of The Bump to hype up his title defense against the Celtic Warrior Sheamus at tonight’s second night of WrestleMania 37.

During his appearance Riddle would be asked about his ring entrance, admitting that the fans at Raymond James will be as surprised as he is since he doesn’t know what to expect. He also adds that WWE doesn’t really keep him in the loop regarding these things.

I’ll be honest, you will be as shocked as I will be. They don’t really tell me too much. I don’t know if it’s just me, I feel like everybody else knows what’s going on all the time. I feel like I’m always the last one to know everything. Part of me wants to blame myself. Like, it must be me. But I don’t know, man, I got a feeling people just aren’t relaying messages to me. It’s whatever.

Riddle won the title in a triple-threat showdown with Bobby Lashley and John Morrison back at the Elimination Chamber pay per view. Check out the full edition of The Bump here. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)