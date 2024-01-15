On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, Matt Riddle was a guest who talked about his heat with Goldberg in the past as he had been critical of the WWE Hall of Famer.

Riddle noted that things are much better between the two stars.

“Bill Goldberg, we had our heat, and then we were on stuck a plane together, coming back from Saudi. And we bumped shoulders a couple of times, and I wouldn’t say we’re the best of friends. But I think we are on a better field now. In wrestling, you’re gonna have to work with people, and like, we have to walk a fine line and talking trash and getting heat and stirring the thing because that’s the thing we do. We’re trying to make you feel something we’re trying to make you entertained. We want you to think it’s real. Like, that’s kind of what I tried to blur the line. And unfortunately, sometimes I’ve blurred the line too much, you know?”

