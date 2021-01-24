Matt Riddle is looking ahead to WrestleMania 37, which takes place on April 10th and 11th.

Speaking to Catch Off’s Philippe Chéreau and Christophe Agius, Riddle said while he still hopes to wrestle Brock Lesnar at this show, he wouldn’t be against wrestling the likes of WWE Champion Drew McIntyre or Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

“Right now I think the next guy in line who’s the next big thing, I’d say there’s two of them, and it’s Roman Reigns or Drew McIntyre. They are the two most groomed, well-prepared, full-package Superstars on the main roster, and I think a win over either one of them, especially on the stage of WrestleMania, would catapult me to new levels. So yeah, I think those are the two. And I think if I had to pick one I’d pick Drew because I like Drew. He’s a chilled guy and he’s got that Scottish accent.”

