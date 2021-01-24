Matt Riddle made an appearance on Catch Off’s Philippe Chéreau and Christophe Agius to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked what word he would use instead of “bro” should he ever turn heel in WWE.

“Trust me, I’m thinking about changing it. I might become ‘The Rude Dude’ or something, and just be like, ‘Hey dude,’ and call everybody ‘dude’ all the time. But I already use dude, so we’ll see. If I ever turn to a bad guy, maybe I’ll be ‘The Rude Dude’ but right now I’m Riddle, ‘The Original Bro.’”

