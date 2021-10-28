Matt Riddle made an appearance on Peter Rosenberg’s “Cheap Heat” podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he shared that it was his idea to form RK-Bro with Randy Orton.

“I mentioned it about a month or so before it actually happened. I mentioned it to some of the writers and some of the boys in the back. They all proceeded to laugh at me when I said, ‘How cool would RK-Bro be?’ Most of the things I do, I try to talk to the writing team and I try to talk to the camera crew.

I try to talk to everybody and have fun with everybody. I noticed by doing that, my coworkers learn my mannerisms, they learn how I talk, my dialect I guess. They can do things better for me. RK-Bro, I brought it up, wishful thinking and it got laughed at. I was like, oh that will never happen. A couple weeks later, Randy didn’t have an opponent and I didn’t have an opponent, and we made it happen.”