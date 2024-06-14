Matt Riddle won’t be participating in his planned indie matches this weekend.

Riddle was set to perform for Northeast Wrestling in Connecticut on Friday and North Shore Pro Wrestling in Quebec on Saturday. However, he tweeted this afternoon that he won’t be able to attend either event. According to Riddle, his Uber got into an accident on the way to the airport. He mentioned he sustained a concussion along with some minor injuries but assured fans he would be alright.

“Just wanted to let everyone know that I won’t be at tonight’s or tomorrow’s shows. Unfortunately, my Uber had an accident on the way to the airport, and I had to go to the hospital to get checked out,” he wrote. “I have a concussion, some bumps, and bruises, but I’ll be fine. #seatbelt”

Riddle was scheduled to face Brad Hollister at Northeast Wrestling’s Over the Top event in Woodbridge, Connecticut tonight. He was also supposed to compete against Zak Patterson at North Shore Pro Wrestling’s Golden Opportunity show in Quebec City, Canada, on Saturday.

In September 2023, Riddle was released from WWE following an incident at JFK Airport in New York City. This happened during a series of roster cuts after WWE was acquired by Endeavor.

Recently, Riddle won the MLW Battle Riot VI, securing a future match against MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima. Earlier this year, he also had a 40-day reign as NJPW World Television Champion.