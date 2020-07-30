Matt Riddle Talks His Goal Of Retiring Brock Lesnar: “I Need To Make Myself Valuable Enough To Get In The Ring With Him”

WWE superstar Matt Riddle was the latest guest on the After The Bell podcast hosted by color-commentator Corey Graves. Among a variety of topics, Riddle once again spoke about his attempts to face-off against Brock Lesnar, a goal that the former NXT tag champion is determined to accomplish.

I’ll be honest with you. The guys has it all. I think he’s taken my comments as like, literal disrespect. I think he really hates me. Which, hey, ok. I get it. I rubbed you the wrong way. I told everybody that I get it, I’ll stay away. I won’t call people out anymore. I won’t call these people out anymore. I’m not going to go away. I’m going to make myself valuable enough to where the money is on the table. I know I can do that. When I first started wrestling, when I sold the house and everything, people would ask me what is my goal for wrestling. I would say that I like to set goals that are almost unattainable because in the process of trying to get to that goal, you’re probably going to be great in the process. So they asked, what’s your goal? I want to retire the Undertaker and I want to retire Brock Lesnar. Brock, nothing but the utmost respect and I think my words were taken as disrespectful which is fine, but at the end of the day, I just know what I have to do. I need to make myself valuable enough to get in the ring with him and I hope I can do it.

Riddle had caught some heat following his attempts to build a match with Lesnar outside of WWE’s wishes, but that hasn’t stopped the Bro from pushing for a showdown with The Beast. Check out the full interview here.

