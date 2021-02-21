Matt Riddle did an interview with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling about a wide range of topics.
Here are some of the highlights:
On a possible match with Edge:
“Edge is one of my dream matches. I mentioned him already on my dream scenario for a Tag Match. He is so good and brings the presence. It is the same with Randy Orton. Randy is so good, so big, so athletic and such a household name. He is a dream match like AJ Styles, especially with this new giant, he is a dream match. So if you can be in a program with them or get in a rivalry with them certainly is a career making.”
On his transition from MMA to wrestling:
“My transition from MMA to wrestling, my physical transition was easy. I was fighting, suplexing, kicking… that part was pretty easy. The hardest part for me was working in front of a live crowd, entertaining people and connecting with people. In MMA I don’t have to connect with anybody, I just have to punch people in the face and stay focused on the match while here not only I have to stay focused on the match but I have to be focused on entertaining people and connecting with them and making them feel something. The transition was pretty smooth as I was always a fan of pro wrestling and this is something I loved and something I always wanted to do, when I saw the opportunity I took it.”