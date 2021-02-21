Matt Riddle did an interview with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling about a wide range of topics.

Here are some of the highlights:

On a possible match with Edge:

“Edge is one of my dream matches. I mentioned him already on my dream scenario for a Tag Match. He is so good and brings the presence. It is the same with Randy Orton. Randy is so good, so big, so athletic and such a household name. He is a dream match like AJ Styles, especially with this new giant, he is a dream match. So if you can be in a program with them or get in a rivalry with them certainly is a career making.”

On his transition from MMA to wrestling: