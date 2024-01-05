Matt Riddle opens up about his WWE release.

The former U.S. Champion was shockingly let go back in the fall of 2023 along with a number of other talents who were cut for budget reasons. However, Riddle getting cut was due to behavioral issues, including an incident at a New York airport.

When reflecting on his WWE run with Fox News, Riddle admits he loved every second of it.

I loved every second of it. I was a multiple-time tag-team champion with Randy [Orton], I was an NXT tag-team champion, I won the Dusty Cup Classic, I beat Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship, I wrestled multiple WrestleManias, Royal Rumbles.

When asked if he was feeling sour for the release Riddle states that he has no hard feelings toward WWE and understands that when working for them things get put under a microscope.

No, I have no hard feelings. And I would just say, with WWE, they run a ship, they run it a certain way, and when you work for WWE, everything you do is under a magnifying glass. It doesn’t matter if you did anything wrong, if you did something right, if it was in between, it’s perception. And the WWE, unfortunately, if a situation happens, and they don’t like the perception, they make their decision. But I’m not going to argue with them. That’s their company. I don’t run it. I just worked there. I’m thankful that they gave me the time that they did and that’s all I can say. I have zero hard feelings. I don’t know if I can say that for them. They might have some hard feelings, but I feel like they’re pretty professional. They’re more about that paper, that money. So, I don’t think there’s any hard feelings. I mean, they did have to pay me for three months when I didn’t work. That was on them. They fired me.

Riddle has several dates lined up for MLW and appeared at this morning’s NJPW New Year’s Dash event. You can check out his full interview here.