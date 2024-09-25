“The Original BRO” is coming to “The Sunshine State” in October.
Major League Wrestling announced on Wednesday that former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle will be going one-on-one against Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki at their upcoming MLW Slaughterhouse event next Friday, October 4, 2024.
MLW.com issued the following press release today to formally announce the Riddle vs. Suzuki match for the 10/4 show in St. Petersburg, Florida:
Matt Riddle, the #1 ranked fighter in MLW, takes on the legendary Minoru Suzuki. This highly anticipated clash, filmed exclusively for beIN SPORTS, comes on the heels of Riddle’s heroic actions at MLW FIGHTLAND, where he came to the aid of MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima, thwarting CONTRA Unit’s attempt to destroy the champion.
In response, CONTRA Unit has vowed retribution, issuing a challenge to Riddle. They’ve called on their fierce crusader, Minoru Suzuki, to cripple the “King of Bros.”
Known for his storied background in New Japan and Pancrase, Suzuki brings a fearsome MMA pedigree (29-19-0) to the fight. Meanwhile, Riddle (10-3 in UFC), also a former MMA standout, stands at the top of MLW’s rankings, with a guaranteed title shot on the horizon. But first, he must face Suzuki, one half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions, in what promises to be a brutal encounter.
Riddle appears to have aligned with Kojima, AKIRA, and other MLW fighters in a mission to dismantle CONTRA Unit before his inevitable title showdown. But with Suzuki’s ruthless tactics and unrelenting aggression, will the King of Wrestling put an end to Riddle’s championship dreams? Or will the King of Bros prove that his reign in MLW is just beginning?
Don’t miss this historic battle between two world-class fighters when it airs on beIN SPORTS – an unmissable encounter between two of the most dangerous fighters in the world today.
