“The Original BRO” is coming to “The Sunshine State” in October.

Major League Wrestling announced on Wednesday that former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle will be going one-on-one against Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki at their upcoming MLW Slaughterhouse event next Friday, October 4, 2024.

MLW.com issued the following press release today to formally announce the Riddle vs. Suzuki match for the 10/4 show in St. Petersburg, Florida: