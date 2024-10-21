“The Original BRO” is set to collide with “The Murder Grandpa” in “The Windy City” next month.

On Monday, MLW.com released the following announcement, confirming Matt Riddle vs. Minoru Suzuki for the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of Lucha Apocalypto from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, November 9.

Kings of combat sports collide November 9.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Matt Riddle vs. Minoru Suzuki at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of Lucha Apocalypto from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, November 9.

Matt Riddle, the #1 ranked fighter in MLW, takes on the legendary Minoru Suzuki. This highly anticipated clash, filmed exclusively for beIN SPORTS, comes on the heels of Riddle’s heroic actions at MLW FIGHTLAND, where he came to the aid of MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima, thwarting CONTRA Unit’s attempt to destroy the champion.

In response, CONTRA Unit has vowed retribution, issuing a challenge to Riddle. They’ve called on their fierce crusader, Minoru Suzuki, to cripple the “King of Bros.”

Known for his storied background in New Japan and Pancrase, Suzuki brings a fearsome MMA pedigree (29-19-0) to the fight. Meanwhile, Riddle (10-3 in UFC), also a former MMA standout, stands at the top of MLW’s rankings, with a guaranteed title shot on the horizon. But first, he must face Suzuki, one half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions, in what promises to be a brutal encounter.

Riddle appears to have aligned with Kojima, AKIRA, and other MLW fighters in a mission to dismantle CONTRA Unit before his inevitable title showdown. But with Suzuki’s ruthless tactics and unrelenting aggression, will the King of Wrestling put an end to Riddle’s championship dreams? Or will the King of Bros prove that his reign in MLW is just beginning?

Don’t miss this historic battle between two world-class fighters when it airs on beIN SPORTS – an unmissable encounter between two of the most dangerous fighters in the world today.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, the November return will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.

Lucha Apocalypto will feature MLW fighters and CMLL’s grandest luchadores. Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets! One night only merch and more!

Tickets start at $10 at www.LuchaTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.