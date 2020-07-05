Matt Riddle’s #SpeakingOut Accuser Says She Has New Evidence

WWE superstar Matt Riddle was one of the many wrestlers accused in the #SpeakingOut movement, with claims that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2018 in the back of a van.
The former NXT tag champion denied the allegations in a press release, and stated that the woman had been stalking his family and attempting to tarnish his reputation for years. WWE later issued their own statement writing, “Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated.”
Now Riddle’s accuser, who goes by the name Candy Cartwright, has shared new evidence online showing the two of them kissing. She writes, “This is crazy. It’s been two weeks and I’m still getting hate messages/threats and seeing stuff like this. If I’ve been “stalking for years” then why is this from 2019? This was also taken after I went to see him on an nxt loop and he got me tickets to two shows.”
Check it out below.
This is crazy. It’s been two weeks and I’m still getting hate messages/threats and seeing stuff like this. If I’ve been “stalking for years” then why is this from 2019? This was also taken after I went to see him on an nxt loop and he got me tickets to two shows… https://t.co/UpnnZwrGU1 pic.twitter.com/4iZtwQx2Or
— Candy Cartwright (@CandyCartwright) July 4, 2020
