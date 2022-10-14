Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that veteran commentator Matt Striker will be returning to the booth for the promotion at their October 30th Fightland ’22 event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Striker has called action for WWE, IMPACT, Lucha Underground, and now back with MLW. Full details are below.

An MLW original makes his return at FIGHTLAND on October in Philadelphia as Matt Striker puts on the headset once again in Major League Wrestling.

Matt Striker, who made his debut in an MLW ring in 2003, will return to the broadcast booth when TV trucks pull up to the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia.

In addition to his broadcast duties with MLW, Striker is an analyst for Bettor’s Eye on the MLB Network.

Matt last called the action ringside for MLW Fusion in the spring of 2019.