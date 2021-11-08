During his interview with The Closer AEW star Matt Sydal spoke about his recent feud with Top Flight’s Dante Martin, and how he hopes to continue to elevate young talent with this run in AEW. Highlights from the interview are below.

Dante Martin, he’s extraordinary. The first time I met him, he was still not even 18. I wrestled his brother [Darius Martin] and just like him, my brother Mike also wrestles, so I really relate a lot to Dante. He has this next level ability to defy gravity. When he jumps, there is this extra moment of floating where you wonder if he’ll ever start to come down. being around guys like that, I’ve wrestled for 20 years and there was a time where I was that young guy who was the jaw-dropper.

It’s so great to work with young guys like this because I had to learn a lot of things the hard way. There were a lot of tough lessons in wrestling because it’s kind of a rough and tough industry, especially back in the early 2000s, it was more about beating people up than teaching them. I suffered through a lot and have gone through a lot to get to where I am. Now is my chance to really open up the door and put the spotlight on guys like Dante and give them their moment in the spotlight. He deserves it and the fans deserve to see this kind of pro wrestling action. He’s evolving the sport. He’s the crest of the wave of pro wrestling right now. If you tune in to watch one of his matches, you’ll want to watch another and then look him up on YouTube.

