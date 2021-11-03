AEW star Matt Sydal recently spoke with the Columbia Daily Tribune to discuss the promotion coming to his hometown of Missouri for this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thoughts on AEW coming to his hometown of St. Louis:

“For me, it’s full circle kind of thing. I started out backyard wrestling in the suburbs of St. Louis and coming back to the Chaifetz Arena is great. When I was in college at Mizzou, I would come back and hang out with my friends who were at SLU and have a beer at Humphrey’s. And now I’ll be wrestling right there at the arena. So it’s pretty surreal.”

How much he loves St. Louis:

“I really can have more fun in St. Louis because I know my friends that have been kind of making fun of me since I was a 17-year-old kid wrestling, they come to shows with signs that say ‘Don’t hurt my baby’ and the silly stuff like that. I’m able to have a lot of fun with it. I definitely feel more pressure and more nerves, but that like for me, is essential to the performance part. So if I don’t get all mentally wrecked, just a little bit, before I go out there, then something might be wrong. Performing in St. Louis is a thrill and I want to do it to inspire kids in St. Louis. I never expected to be on a grand stage. I was just chasing my passion. I was doing it for fun. And I ended up building a career out of it.”