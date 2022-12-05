Wrestlers join specific companies for a variety of reasons, including the promise of money, freedom, or a push. Matt Sydal decided to join AEW in 2020 for a very clear reason: he wanted to wrestle The Young Bucks.
While speaking with Steve Fall on Ten Count for WrestlingNews.co, Sydal admitted as much, saying the following:
“That’s why I went to AEW. That’s why I left Impact because I wanted to go to AEW because I wanted to wrestle The Young Bucks again. I was really lucky. I got to have a match with me and my brother Mike against The Young Bucks. Mike and I also wrestled the Lucha Bros. I mean, we had a string of great matches, and then, unfortunately, Mike got hurt. He hurt his back on the Jericho cruise. We wrestled four nights in a row. It was crazy. But yeah, so I mean, coming back I was working with Dante Martin a lot, of Top Flight, Dante and Darius so you know, I mean, I love everything that’s going on in AEW. I watch every single match like a maniac. I am all in with AEW, but the beautiful thing is that AEW lets us share what we love with everyone around the world,” said Sydal.