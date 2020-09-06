AEW had been teasing a surprise entrant for tonight’s Casino Battle Royal on the ALL OUT pay per view. That ended up being former WWE superstar Matt Sydal (Evan Bourne), who would make quite an impact in his first AEW appearance, but not for the reason you think.

Matt Sydal has debuted in AEW… … and he fell down, ouch#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/JTbqIBqGJT — GIFSkull IV – Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) September 6, 2020

Since his WWE departure Sydal has been working all around the pro-wrestling circuit, including with IMPACT and Ring of Honor. Check out the full results to tonight’s ALL OUT pay per view here.