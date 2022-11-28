AEW star and longtime industry veteran Matt Sydal recently spoke with Steve Falls from WrestlingNews.Co, where the master of the shooting star press discussed a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on AEW potentially launching a cruiserweight division, an idea that he would be completely behind because he loves wrestling competitors in his own weight class. Highlights from the interview are below.

His thoughts on AEW potentially launching their own cruiserweight division:

Yeah, or I mean, we could just start going after the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title because that’s the New Japan title, and I think it has one of the strongest lineages out of any championship in all of pro wrestling. Given that, that would be an iconic belt to represent and to hold. But also if AEW started their own junior heavyweight division or cruiserweight division, whatever you want to call it, that’s my division. I would be owning it, I would be on top of it, and people would be fighting for my spot. When it comes to junior heavyweight wrestling, since the first time I went to Japan, I was winning junior heavyweight belts. It’s just who I am. I’m not trying to be anything other than a guy who’s five-foot-eight, 165 pounds and ready to fight.

Says he loves wrestling competitors in his weight class:

I love fighting guys [in] my weight class. I’ve beat Mark Henry, I’ve wrestled The Big Show, I’ve been in there with the biggest guys. But for me, what I want is I want to look somebody square in the eye dead on and go toe-to-toe with somebody who’s of equal skill because I think sometimes styles make fights, and the junior heavyweight division is what got me into wrestling. If it wasn’t for Super Crazy and Tajiri, Rey Mysterio versus Psychosis, Eddie and Dean, all these guys that came before us, that’s what I want to carry forward.

