During an appearance on the All Real Wrestling Podcast, Matt Sydal spoke on some of his favorites matches with IMPACT but surprisingly named another match he wasn’t involved in as his favorite. Here’s what he had to say:

The guys that I worked with in IMPACT were great. Like when I first started Chris Masters was there. John Morrison came in. Fenix and Pentagon were there. LAX, Santana, Ortiz these guys are the best wrestlers and you know that’s why things were going so good in IMPACT. I think everybody that showed up at these shows, nobody’s trying to take it easy. Everybody was showing up with something to prove.

Sami Callihan, the oVe guys, everybody wants to make a name for themselves. I think that’s what the Rascalz are doing right now. To me they kind of represent the spirit, the original spirit, of TNA and I think that’s what you know Scott D’Amore and Sanjay, those guys are really working towards.

So, my response to that is not one of my matches – it’s John Morrison vs Fenix. It was the greatest IMPACT match I’ve ever seen in my life, like one of the best matches I’ve ever seen live. So that’d be the one I’d recommend.