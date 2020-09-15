During his interview with WINCLY, Matt Sydal named the wrestlers that he believes are the best high flyers today. Here’s what he had to say:

Ricochet [and] PAC. All three of the Rascalz, I think, are awesome. You know what, let’s go Ricochet, PAC and Rey Fenix. Rey Fenix is just in a league of his own. He’s for sure at the top of my list. Morrison has got to be up there. So OK, we’ll do four. Morrison’s got to be up there with Ricochet and PAC and Rey Fenix. And Jack Evans, of all time. Jack Evans is possibly the best of all time.

Credit: WrestlingInc.