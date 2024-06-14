Matt Sydal gives a health update.

The AEW star and longtime industry veteran revealed on social media today that he will be undergoing a procedure on his foot that will see a surgeon break and fuse three bones togther. Sydal states that this has been an issue for some time and he’s excited for the suffering to be over.

After 12 years of suffering, I’m getting my right foot fixed today. The surgeon has to break and re-fuse three bones, and use hardware to set my toes into the joints. Thank you to @AEW and our Medical Staff for the care. Thanks to the fans who’ve stuck with me the whole time. Love you all!

The best is yet to come.

Sydal debuted for AEW at All Out 2020 and has remained an active member of the roster ever since. He’s wrestled lately for the ROH brand, but continues to make the occasional appearance on AEW television.