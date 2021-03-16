On tonight’s premiere episode of AEW Elevation President/GM Tony Khan announced to Kenny Omega that he will be facing off against Matt Sydal on the March 24th episode of Dynamite on TNT, with Sydal earning a future world title opportunity if he manages to defeat the Cleaner. Watch below as Khan, who rarely makes appearances on AEW programming, tells Omega that he was sick of watching him back out of agreements.
The #AEW GM @TonyKhan has spoken!
Watch #AEWDarkElevation NOW – https://t.co/VQ6I6DauND pic.twitter.com/2StJoqpngg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2021