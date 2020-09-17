Matt Sydal was recently a guest on the Wrestling Inc YouTube Channel where he talked about his dream matched, COVID-19, and more. One topic he discussed was what it was like working with Triple H. He says that he sees a lot of his influence in NXT based on past advice he gave him.

Triple H was so generous to me with his time and his knowledge when I was like the young up-and-comer wrestling Chavo, and every life event, after our matches, he would come back and give me just a list of things to work on which is exactly what I see going on in NXT, like how they’re adopting a high-flyer style to the WWE audience. Basically, how WWE, NXT does their stuff is the advice that Triple H was giving me, and that’s great, but It includes a lot of assumptions. They’re not necessarily false, but they don’t have to be true either.

Sydal recently returned to ROH and is competing in the Pure Title Tournament to crown a new Pure champion. He faces Delirious next week on ROH TV to advance, with the winner going on to face Jonathan Gresham.

