Matt Sydal went under the knife this week.

As we reported on Friday, Sydal revealed plans to undergo foot surgery, noting it’s an injury he has been dealing with for some time.

“After 12 years of suffering, I’m getting my right foot fixed today,” Sydal wrote in the aforementioned post on his official X account. “The surgeon has to break and re-fuse three bones, and use hardware to set my toes into the joints.”

He continued, “Thank you to AEW and our Medical Staff for the care. Thanks to the fans who’ve stuck with me the whole time. Love you all! The best is yet to come.”

Later in the evening on June 14, the high-flying pro wrestling veteran and AEW star surfaced on social media to give an update after getting the operation done.

“I got two legs now, so y’all better watch out…kicks are coming back harder than ever,” Sydal wrote. “Thank you for the support. Thank you, AEW.”

After 12 years of suffering, I’m getting my right foot fixed today. The surgeon has to break and re-fuse three bones, and use hardware to set my toes into the joints. Thank you to @AEW and our Medical Staff for the care. Thanks to the fans who’ve stuck with me the whole time.… pic.twitter.com/qJN2mDmcDk — Matt Sydal (@MattSydal) June 14, 2024