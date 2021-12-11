It was reported that ROH star Matt Taven was backstage at last week’s AEW Dynamite from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia along with top ROH star Jonathan Gresham.

Taven spoke with The Wrestling Inc. Daily about this report and he confirmed he was there.

“I was seeing some friends. In this business, it’s sad because sometimes you’re like, ‘oh, they’re going to go here and I’m going to go there,’ and you think that you’re going to talk to people, and life catches up and you never get the chance to really see people. You’ll shoot random texts. You have to kind of almost be like, ‘I know everyone’s going to be at one place at one time, I’m going to make the effort to finally go see someone or see a couple of peeps and say hi.’ “It’s funny, you go and you try and hang out with your buddies and by the time you get home you’re on the internet and people are talking about you. I don’t know why that is so important, I guess I do know why. When you don’t even know your future it’s hard to be like, ‘please tell me what I’m going to do. Please, let me know.’ You go to try to say hi to some old friends and now everyone knows what you’re going to do next. It’s like, relax everyone.”

The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships against The Briscoes at Saturday’s Final Battle show.