IMPACT Wrestling star and current tag champion Matt Taven recently spoke with WrestleZone about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his old ROH comrade Shane Taylor, and why he believes IMPACT should sign the veteran striker before another company picks him up. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On the talent of Shane Taylor and why he believes IMPACT should sign him:

“I mean you’re gonna see one of the best strikers in professional wrestling today. Shane Taylor’s a guy that, for me, I feel so bad for a handful of guys that were really kind of coming into their own towards the end of Ring of Honor there. Vincent had a title shot lined up, Shane Taylor was on a roll. Guys like Dak Draper coming up big. But Shane Taylor just kind of was one of those guys that had established himself so much with STP, and everyone knew him as a great six-man champion, but he was one of those guys that was about to break out again. He had an incredible television championship run in 2019, but he was one of those guys that was about to break out again and be a serious contender for the world title. Just kind of the way the wrestling business is, the world can get flipped upside-down on you you pretty quickly, but Shane Taylor’s so good that here he is, back again. If I was IMPACT Wrestling, I would be making a move to lock up Shane Taylor because he’s one of the top talents out there today.”

Says he would love to square off against Taylor:

“We always have an open door policy for a guy like Shane Taylor. The guys and girls that came from Ring of Honor, I think forever well always kinda look out for one another. I’m just a competitive guy as it is. If Shane Taylor starts talking trash about me, it wouldn’t take too long before he found himself on the opposite end of the OGK.”