Former ROH world champion Matt Taven recently appeared on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on potentially going to WWE now that ROH is on hiatus for the first quarter of 2022. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he would be intrigued to go to WWE:

“I mean, everyone’s experiences are different. I think Mike would be one to tell you that as well. Just because things went a certain way for him doesn’t mean things would go a certain way for someone else. I grew up a WWE fan, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t interested. I’m interested in anything. I’ve been able to make the most out of any situation I’ve ever been given. So I honestly feel, whoever or wherever I was to get a shot I would make the most of it.”

On EC3’s Free The Narrative faction:

“It’s a very interesting project. I want more people to put their eyes to it,” he said. “Working with him it’s like working with someone, it’s hard to explain, someone that’s so passionate. You see people like Billy Corgan talk about music and the way they talk about it, it’s almost like it’s another level for them. EC3 when he talks, him and JC talk about this vision that they have, the way they talk about it, and the passion they have for it. It’s inspiring because you can see the work they put into it and what they have in mind and what they’re trying to go for,” Taven said. “I know, if given the right opportunities they will succeed.”

Says he’s testing the water everywhere:

“The indie scene could have an eruption right now with the amount of talent that’s out there. There also could be another promotion to pop up, there could be one of these promotions that want to expand. So many things could happen and with so many guys out there, the possibilities are endless,” he stressed. “Right now it’s one of those times where you’re like, ‘alright, I want to get my tentacles out there as much as humanly possible,’ because you don’t know what’s going to happen next. So, I want to test the waters everywhere and kind of find a place that fits the best.”