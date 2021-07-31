During his interview with Inside The Ropes, Matt Taven welcomed the idea of both C.M. Punk and Daniel Bryan returning to Ring of Honor. Here’s what he had to say:

Honestly, there are so many guys that were from that were used to be in Ring of Honor or cut their teeth in Ring of Honor really made their name and you can pick a name from the very top of any company and they have some sort of Ring of Honor connection and now that everyone’s floating around these you know Punk and Bryan Danielson things there would be no bigger treat I think as a fan to see one of those guys return home and it would really kind of change the landscape of things but at the same time I think it would be for those guys personally, I know how I would feel personally of wanting to give back to a place that did so much for me and who knows maybe they wouldn’t feel that way but I think it would be just a cool moment and probably really cool for them to come back home.

You can check it out HERE.

Credit: Inside The Ropes.