ROH star and current tag champion Matt Taven recently appeared on the ROHSTRONG podcast to discuss the promotion’s upcoming hiatus, which included Taven speaking about his future in the industry and how he hopes to help the next generation of wrestlers. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he wants to help the future generation of wrestlers:

“I hope I can wrestle another ten years before this, we [Taven & Mike Bennett] have both been lifelong wrestling fans and I hope to stay in this business one way or another. I went to school and have a degree in one field, and I’m sure I could translate it to wrestling in some sense, but I’ve learned so much from being in wrestling the last 13 years that I would love to continue to work behind the scenes and helping these guys, whoever is coming up in the future.”

Talks the possibility of getting a role backstage:

“Me and Mike have helped train guys in the past, but being agents or being part of the office is part of our long-term goals. We’re starting to see the fruits of that work and it’s another thing getting pulled for you right now. Those experiences that we’ve had here in Ring of Honor will guide us wherever we go next to fulfilling that long-term vision of one day being able to work behind the scenes.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)